Helm and Filppula could be moving on, looking back at the draft.

 9 days ago

Jared McIsaac may finally be healthy enough to have a solid pro year. The left side of the blue line could certainly use some good news in the prospects realm. Drafted in Holland’s final draft for Detroit in 2018, McIsaac has long been touted as having NHL upside. Of the 4 “top” prospects from that draft (Zadina, Veleno, Berggren, McIsaac) 3 have yet to take a full time NHL job. In reality, it seems to take 3 to 5 years to know where a lot of these prospects will land in the organization. Age wise, it’s certainly not time to panic. The constant trips to IR are the most concerning issue for McIsaac.

Long-time Red Wings Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula face uncertain future

The only players from the Detroit Red Wings’ most recent Stanley Cup championship team who played in the NHL this season face an uncertain future. Darren Helm and Valtteri Filppula have played a combined 1,335 games for the Red Wings but might have appeared in their final game for the organization.
Dermott could be moved before the expansion draft, and other trade insights from Frank Seravalli

In his new feature column, right here on the Nation Network over on Daily Faceoff (not so humblebrag) Frank Seravalli assembled a list of 20 players who are very much the topic of trade conversation this summer. And while our little corner of the internet likes to focus on potential Rielly or Marner moves, the one that Frank suggests is a far more likely one for the Leafs, and that is trading Travis Dermott in advance of the Seattle expansion draft.
Dave Hakstol could screw Philadelphia in the expansion draft

Thursday afternoon was a doozie for fans of the Philadelphia Flyers. As news broke that Seattle had named their first ever head coach, nobody saw what came next. Former bench boss for the Flyers, Dave Hakstol, had been named head coach of the Seattle Kraken. Dave Hakstol and his new...
Viljami Marjala – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) NHL Central Scouting: 65th (North American skaters) Marjala made the trip across the pond for his first taste of North American hockey this past season. After 61 goals and 150 points in 125 games over three seasons for Karpat in the Finnish junior leagues, he headed to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the 2020-21 season. The Quebec Remparts selected the two-way winger with the 14th overall pick of the 2021 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.
World Wide Web

Finding new talent to add to the roster isn't just through the entry draft, trades, and the excitingly frenetic NHL free agency. All teams cast the net wide even into the other hemisphere to scour the world for the next big things or even impact role players. A strong suit...
Looking back at Friday’s win and looking ahead to the draft

The Orioles players and manager Brandon Hyde had been telling reporters that the team had remained upbeat and the attitude in the clubhouse was good during all the recent losing. Some nights, to be honest, it didn’t look like it, such as in recent shutout losses of 13-0 to Houston...
Kaprizov Wins Calder Trophy As NHL’s Top Rookie

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the winner of the NHL’s Calder Trophy on Tuesday night which is awarded to the league’s top rookie. Kaprizov had a sensational rookie season for the Wild, scoring 27 goals and recording 51 points in 2021. While his numbers were impressive, the 24-year-old’s impact came from more than just the box score.
A Bitter Pill to Swallow

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. After dropping the first game 5-1, Montreal found itself in a must win situation tonight and they definitely seemed like they were up to the task, but they once again fell short. When the final buzzer went off, Montreal had the advantage 43-23 in the shots department, 30-27 in faceoff won and had only committed 2 giveaways to the Lightning’s 6, but once again they were costly.
NFL looking to move draft combine from Indy

NEW YORK (ADAMS) -The NFL scouting combine could be on the move. ESPN reports the league is informing its member clubs that it will begin accepting bids from other cities to host the annual evaluation beginning in 2023. The Indianapolis Business Journal said the league is looking to elevate the...
Quick Hits: Grundberg on 2021 Draft, TIFH, Adrian's Story

1) With the 2021 NHL Entry Draft just a few weeks away, Flyers European-based scout Joakim Grundberg was the guest on the first edition of "Scout Week". He discussed the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020-21 season, which actually began in Sweden before the 2020 Draft was even held. Travel was also much trickier. A higher concentration of video scouting was necessary across the NHL than in pre-pandemic seasons. At least the 2021 Under-18 Worlds in April were held after being canceled last year.
Rangers' Adam Fox wins Norris Trophy

Not too shabby for a second-year player. New York Rangers sophomore Adam Fox has been named the Norris Trophy winner as the best defenseman in the NHL at just 23 years old. Fox was phenomenal in 2020-21, recording 47 points and a +19 rating in 55 games. Fox joins elite...
Free agents setting trend of trading money for term; Wed's Buzz

We began to see a trend on Monday with the re-signings of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in Edmonton and Wayne Simmonds in Toronto. Both deals were for less than their cap hits from last season (RNH from $6M to $5.125, Simmonds from $1.5M to 900k) but traded that off for more term (RNH got the eight-year max and a NMC, Simmonds a two-year deal).
Blues Briefing: More Tarasenko Talk

Aside from the two teams playing in the Stanley Cup Finals, we have reached a bit of a waiting period for most NHL franchises, resulting in a lack of news and leaving us to speculate. Yesterday, we received something solid and conversation-worthy. In his column for Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli...
Finding a new goalie: Petr Mrazek

Today's focus will not be the current Vezina winning goaltender, that was yesterday,. and it was Marc-Andre Fleury. Today will focus on another UFA who has plenty of NHL experience being a competent player, but one who doesn’t exactly jump off the page. The goaltender for today is Petr Mrazek.
KUZNETSOV SELECTED IN CHL IMPORT DRAFT

The Saint John Sea Dogs took the defenceman with the 22nd overall pick. Flames prospect Yan Kuznetsov has been selected 22nd overall by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 2020-21, the defenceman played his sophomore season with Connecticut, scoring one goal and six points...
Kaprizov wins Rookie of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after leading the league in points. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky as the second unanimous Hart selection while receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. McDavid also won his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players. Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury won the Vezina Trophy. New York Rangers’ Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as top defenseman. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
Hoglander gets some NHL Awards votes and more Van/TB/Mtl draft analysis

News-wise, things continue to be pretty quiet on the Canucks front. The team has now officially announced its partnership agreement with the City of Abbotsford for its AHL franchise, and confirmed that Ryan Johnson is back for a fifth season as the team's general manager. Also, the big five NHL...