Helm and Filppula could be moving on, looking back at the draft.

Jared McIsaac may finally be healthy enough to have a solid pro year. The left side of the blue line could certainly use some good news in the prospects realm. Drafted in Holland’s final draft for Detroit in 2018, McIsaac has long been touted as having NHL upside. Of the 4 “top” prospects from that draft (Zadina, Veleno, Berggren, McIsaac) 3 have yet to take a full time NHL job. In reality, it seems to take 3 to 5 years to know where a lot of these prospects will land in the organization. Age wise, it’s certainly not time to panic. The constant trips to IR are the most concerning issue for McIsaac.