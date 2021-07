As we surely but slowly pull out of the pandemic, we are hearing about all kinds of "quarantine projects." that people did to pass the time. The pandemic saw many of us try some new things. Many of us set "quarantine goals." Losing weight, learning a new skill, or stopping a bad habit. We found this amazing quarantine project on Reddit and had to share. The Quarantine Project? To run every street, trail, and alleyway on Portland's peninsula. If it was on Google Maps, and east of I-295, it had to be run. On March 16th, 2020, this person started. They finished it in May 2020. This is certainly one of the coolest pandemic projects we have seen. Well done u/guethlema!