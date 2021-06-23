Cancel
Michigan State

Home Prices in Michigan Park Shoot Up 24% With Single-Family Homes Leading the Way

By UrbanTurf Staff
urbanturf.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, UrbanTurf continues its look at local housing markets around the DC region, as we head over to the Northeast DC neighborhood of Michigan Park. Following the trend seen around the region, a low supply of homes in the first half of the year, combined with high buyer demand, resulted in a notable jump in home prices in Michigan Park. Median sales prices were up 24% year-over-year, thanks in large part to a 22% jump in prices for detached single-family homes with 4+ bedrooms. In May, Michigan Park also had one of the lowest days on market metrics in the city, with homes in the neighborhood selling in a median of five days.

dc.urbanturf.com
