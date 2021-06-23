Cancel
Maine State

25 Epic 4th of July Weekend Events Happening in Maine and New Hampshire

By Jadd
 9 days ago
With all of us pretty much confined to our homes for the better part (or all of, actually) Summer 2020 yesterday with the pandemic still beating us down into quarantine, we were robbed of our usual Maine and New Hampshire 4th of July awesomeness. What is usually a jam-packed destination...

Portland, ME
Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY

Portland, Maine Named One Of The 5 ‘Happiest’ Cities In America

What does it mean to be happy? That's probably a loaded question for a lot of people. So if you're a publication planning on determining who is happy and who isn't, you better have some very good methodology. Men's Health magazine attempted the feat by looking at 5 key factors for major cities across the country. Those factors include financial well-being, physical health, mental health, the environment and a sense of community. After tabulations, Men's Health determined that Portland, Maine is the 4th happiest city in the entire United States of America.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

5 Reasons the White Mountains of New Hampshire Is Your Next Scenic Road Trip

Recently, I came across an article from Masslive.com that listed the most "scenic" places to see in the entire country. Much to my delight, the White Mountains of New Hampshire came out on top. Numero Uno! Tell me something I didn't know, already! If you've never been here to the Granite State let me share a few reasons why we have this honor.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of New Hampshire!

Shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, TheGeographyPin, aka Miguel, shared his latest masterpiece, the state of New Hampshire. Miguel isn't from New Hampshire or even the United States. Miguel is an illustrator from Peru and has started a project tackling all 50 states. He's done 14 states in the Super Mario style so far with New Hampshire being the first in New England.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Once Upon A Time, Mt. Abram In Maine Was Home To A Thrilling Monorail Ride

Before skiing was big business in Maine, several of most notable mountains in the state had to find different and unique ways to keep locals coming back year after year. Whether it was new lodging, new amenities or new equipment to get up and down the mountain, competition was fierce. That included a duel of sorts between Sunday River and Mt. Abram in the late 1970's. Each mountain was trying to grab the attention of skiers but also families and in the process, began to toy with different ideas. According to New England Ski History, that led Mt. Abram to debut a monorail ride in 1978 called the "American Zephyr".
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

This Scary Experiment With A Stuffy Shows How Dangerous A Maine Heatwave Can Be

It's officially a heatwave in Portland. Three days with temperatures reaching at least 90 degrees. For many Maine towns, it is the fourth day of 90 plus temperatures. We hope all of you are staying healthy and hydrated. And keeping our kids and animals safe from the heat. Our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray did an interesting experiment this week. They took a trusty stuffed animal, Cera the Triceratop, and put it in the back seat of a closed car. Cera also had a thermometer on board. As the temperature went up, the car (and Cera) got dangerously hotter and hotter. We are all so busy, so it's a good idea, especially when it's extremely hot or cold, to look in your car to make sure everyone is out. Look Before You Lock.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

The Story Behind the 200-Year-Old Cemetery Just 3 Feet From the Maine Turnpike in Kittery

As drivers cross into Maine from New Hampshire on I-95 and continue north on the Maine Turnpike, they may notice and very out place thing very close to the highway just before the Kennebunk service plaza. Your eyes aren't deceiving you. There's a cemetery that sits just a mere three feet from the shoulder of the highway. How did it get there? Well, it was there long before the Maine Turnpike.
Old Orchard Beach, ME
94.3 WCYY

The Best Places To Grab Pizza In Old Orchard Beach, Maine

If there's one food that seems to satisfy anyone in the family, it's pizza. Which is why in any vacation hotspot like Old Orchard Beach, Maine, you'll find plenty of different places to go whether it's for a slice or the whole pie. Decisions, decisions. Thankfully, someone in the Old Orchard Beach, Maine Facebook group decided to ask the uncomfortable question, "best pizza in OOB?". We've done the tabulations and here are the results.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Maine Finalizes Plans to Give Essential Workers $300 And Changes for New Hires Receiving $1500

While Maine saw unprecedented job loss through 2020, many Mainers still had to work daily as their jobs were deemed essential. On Wednesday part of the state budget was passed according to Fox 23. Part of this budget included a one-time payment of around $300 to Mainers that file individually and make less than $75,000 annually and around $600 to families filing jointly making less than $150,000 annually. These payments should be available by late November.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

People Are Coming From Miles Around To Visit This Incredible Vegan Ice Cream Shop in Portland, Maine

If you are Vegan or can't have dairy, it's really tough not being able to enjoy an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Maine. Some people have NEVER had ice cream because of their diet needs. Sticky Sweet to the rescue! This cute little ice cream shop on Cumberland Avenue in downtown Portland serves some of the best ice cream around. It's all plant-based. 100% Vegan. 100% Gluten Free. That's right, no dairy, eggs, or refined sugar. No cholesterol and nothing artificial. And it's all made from scratch.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Where Are All The Free-To-Use Public Restrooms In Old Orchard Beach, Maine?

Several years ago, Old Orchard Beach was plagued with an uncomfortable problem. The lack of public restrooms was leading tourists to do the unthinkable, use public areas of the town to take care of their "business". That resulted in Old Orchard Beach adding temporary restrooms the following summer in hopes of avoiding another season of people relieving themselves anywhere and everywhere they can find. But has the problem of public restrooms gotten any better?
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

It seems to be a growing trend, as of late; community businesses engaging in "sign wars" where they call each other out via their sandwich boards, billboards or neon signs. Not only is it an interesting way to show the community around you that you have a sense of humor and that you're engaged in drumming up some business for all, but sign wars give businesses and opportunity to get quite creative with their wordplay.
Lisbon, ME
94.3 WCYY

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Maine State
94.3 WCYY

Cole Farms In Gray, Maine To Become New Restaurant and Retail Store

For more than seven decades, Cole Farms in Gray was the kind of restaurant everyone in Maine knew about. A place where you could grab a good, home-cooked meal. The restaurant eventually transformed into an institution, where people celebrated holidays and birthdays. Not only that, generations of families continued coming back, whether as guests or employees. When Cole Farms finally closed their doors for good in January of 2020, it truly felt like the end of an era. But every ending can mean a new beginning and the building that once housed Cole Farms won't be empty for much longer.