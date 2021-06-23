What It Was Like Serving On The Derek Chauvin Jury

On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis resident George Floyd died after MPD officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The use of force was widely deemed to be excessive. In fact, Chauvin would go on to be convicted on two counts of murder and one of manslaughter — and the incident would go on to define much of U.S. politics for both that summer and the years following, as thousands of people broke COVID-19 quarantines to protest in the streets. Some protests even turned violent, leading, among other things, to the MPD headquarters being burned to the ground (via Politico).