‘We need this help’: Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland held a briefing Wednesday in response to the White House’s announcement regarding a national anti-crime strategy. This comes as President Joe Biden addressed the rise in violent crime across the nation Wednesday. Biden’s plan is to focus on “gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support,” according to the Associated Press. And Strickland says Memphis is one of those cities.www.wmcactionnews5.com