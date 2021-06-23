Cancel
Memphis, TN

‘We need this help’: Mayor Strickland responds to White House announcement on anti-crime strategy

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland held a briefing Wednesday in response to the White House’s announcement regarding a national anti-crime strategy. This comes as President Joe Biden addressed the rise in violent crime across the nation Wednesday. Biden’s plan is to focus on “gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support,” according to the Associated Press. And Strickland says Memphis is one of those cities.

