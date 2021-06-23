Organize All of Your Streaming Subscriptions in One Place With This App
Chances are you're currently subscribed to multiple streaming TV platforms spread across multiple different apps and devices. While that may be great if you have a specific show or movie in mind, it's not as convenient to browse from app to app on those days when you can't decide what to watch. SelectTV looks to simplify things by housing all of your subscription services in one place, allowing you to browse all the content you have access to on a single app.www.mentalfloss.com