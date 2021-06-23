Ashland County to survey residents on budget priorities

Residents of Ashland County are being asked to tell county officials what they consider to be the most important services paid for by the county. With a grim financial picture facing the county, Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder has posted a link to the survey at the Ashland County website at https://co.ashland.wi.us/ so county officials can get an idea what services residents consider to be most important. Participants are asked to rank services such as police, health services, senior services, roads and bridges, and others in order of importance.