Borderlands Confirms the End of Production With the First Look at Claptrap. Longtime Borderlands fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see how their favorite human characters will appear in Lionsgate’s upcoming movie. However, our first proper glimpse at Claptrap is finally here. After nearly three months of shooting, the studio (via IGN) has announced that the highly-anticipated video game adaptation has wrapped production. To mark the occasion, they also shared a new image of the one-wheeled robot, who will be voiced by Jack Black in the film. Check it out for yourself below.