The city of Cologne and its mayor have signed a resolution against the extension of the service life of the reactors at the Belgian nuclear power plant in Doel. The city thus agrees with a statement by the Aachen city region: “We request you to immediately terminate the extension of the service life of the Doel 1 and 2 reactors. Any other decision would damage the safety and lives of millions of people in a completely unacceptable manner Way endanger. ” The city of Aachen followed the statement about two weeks ago.