Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Sings ABC Song under Mom’s Piano Accompaniment
Kate Hudson had an exciting peak of her vacation to Greece with her family when her lovely daughter sang the ABC song while mum played the piano for her. Renowned actress Kate Hudson has been vacationing in Greece with her daughter, Rani Rose, mother, Goldie Hawn, and her mother’s partner, Kurt Russel. This week, she ecstatically celebrated her daughter’s prowess at singing the ABC song on Instagram.news.amomama.com