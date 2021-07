The ultimate examples of how the "next man up" can make or break an NFL team are two recent Super Bowls. Last season, we saw the Chiefs lose various starting offensive linemen throughout the season, but when Eric Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, the dam broke. Andy Reid & Co. couldn't protect Patrick Mahomes, who spent most of the day running for his life in a frustrating loss to the Bucs. No team may have been able to deal with as many injuries as the Chiefs did up front, but it's clear that the combo of Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie wasn't the answer.