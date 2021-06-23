Cancel
Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWQC) - Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race announced the Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 route will be altered. The race, which will take place on Thursday, June 24, will have runners starting at the normal start line at 4th and LeClaire Streets. Officials say the route will then turn north on Perry Street instead of on Pershing Avenue. Runners will stay on Perry Street and turn right/east on Kirkwood Boulevard, which is part of the regular Bix @ 6 course.

