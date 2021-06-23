Correction to the June 16 edition of Villager Journal

Areawide Media offers sincere apologies to Fire Chief Stacy Horton of Ash Flat for incorrect wording in the title and text of the article, “Ash Flat Fire Chief Stacy Horton resigns: Promotions to be made within the department.” The article should have been titled “Ash Flat Fire Chief Stacy Horton retires: Promotions to be made within the department.” Reporter Elaine Brown deeply regrets and apologizes for her error, and would like to offer the following poem to Chief Horton as a token of her atonement.