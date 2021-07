Our CEO & President, Hiten Shah, participated as one of the keynote speakers at The Presidents’ Forum of Columbus event. Hiten was one of the first speakers to kick off the event and had 30 minutes to discuss a plethora of topics, including the future of MES, hind sighting last year and overcoming the challenges of COVID-19, company growth strategies, and advice on how others can grow and succeed their businesses. Hiten brings years of global leadership and entrepreneurship experience to the event and was highly prepared to share his insights with the attendees. What left many in excitement was his advice on how to survive as a business during a global pandemic and growth strategies during and after COVID-19.