Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday vetoed Senate Bill 618, anti-vaccination legislation that would have barred vaccine passports and limited the powers of the secretary of Health. Wolf said “this harmful legislation would eliminate the Department of Health’s ability to respond to future matters of public health resulting in the spread of infectious diseases and gravely endanger those vulnerable, as well as limit the tools necessary to conduct a coordinated public health response and save lives of Pennsylvanians during a pandemic.”