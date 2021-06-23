Cancel
Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series returns July 3 with The Rockin' Daddios

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLS — Wells Harbor Summer Concert Series returns July 3 with The Rockin' Daddios. The music of the fifties and sixties conjures up many special memories for those of us commonly referred to as Baby Boomers. The Rockin’ Daddios bring back some of the best loved songs of that time, sung in a doo- wop style with the accent on harmonies and fun. Just to name a few, you will hear songs like "Book of Love," "Blue Moon," "Teenager in Love," and "Little Star."

