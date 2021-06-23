Details On One WWE Smackdown Wrestler Being Considered For RAW Move

Another Friday night, another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re on the heels of the Hell in a Cell PPV, where Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the Smackdown women’s title and Seth Rollins pinned Cesaro. One of our matches tonight is a mixed tag team match between those four, Rollins and Bayley teaming up against Belair and Cesaro. We’re also still in pretty dire need of a main event program, because Roman Reigns is still your champion but doesn’t have a program as we head towards Money in the Bank. There’s only 3 more Smackdown’s after this one to get to that PPV so they better jump on this quickly. Odds are Jey Uso coming around to the light as Jimmy has now more or less aligned himself with Roman, unless Jimmy’s playing a longer con game, but either way this story needs to get in gear. The IC title picture is rather empty, and a serious afterthought given that Commander Azeez gets more time devoted to him than the champion does. Two players looking for a place to land right now are Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin, they concluded their little feud last week and will both be looking to move on. Well, let’s get to the action.