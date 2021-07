Three men were killed and another four were injured in a shooting in St. Louis on Monday, police said. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at around 7:25 p.m. local time and found two victims, who investigators are currently treating as suspects, suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds “throughout their bodies,” according to an incident summary. The two were found outside of a convenience store, Police Chief John Hayden told reporters Monday evening.