Niagara County, NY

Jason Cafarella

 13 days ago

Chairperson, Board of Trustees at Niagara County Community College. Jason was elected Chairperson of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees on June 15. He was appointed to the board in 2015 by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, previously serving as financial secretary. Jason is a 1998 graduate of NCCC, and completed his Juris Doctor in 2005 from the SUNY at Buffalo Law School. He serves as primary counsel for the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and as a prosecutor for the Town of Niagara. Jason is also a Fire Captain at the Niagara Falls Fire Dept.

