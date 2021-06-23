Gamble of Feeder Cattle Prices Continues

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 1 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 16 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 9 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 92.86 points, and August crude oil is up $1.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100, and August gold is up $2.80 per ounce. Corn and soybeans have now given up much of the early gains, while all three wheat markets have reversed, led by new-crop Minneapolis September, which has fallen nearly 20 cents below the daily high. However, the forecast ahead of the long holiday weekend paints a gloomy picture for the northern and northwestern Plains and Canadian Prairies, with rising temperatures and little rain.