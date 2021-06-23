Joyner Lucas Connects With Rick Ross For The “Legendary” Video
As quiet as it’s kept, Joyner Lucas has been hard at work and he’s recently been tapping in with other high-profile acts to give his fans the best product possible. Last year, he delivered the “Falling Slowly” video with Ashanti and it’s only been up from there. This year, he dropped “Ramen & OJ” with Lil’ Baby. Most recently, he tapped in with George Lopez, Mark Wahlberg and Sean “Diddy” Combs for the “Zim Zimma” video. Now, he’s tapping with another legend.defpen.com