Chiefs training camp to return to MWSU in St. Joseph

By David Medina
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYe6x_0adAz0yG00

The Kansas City Chiefs are returning back to St. Joseph, Missouri, at Missouri Western State University for training camp.

Last season, the National Football League required all teams to hold training camp at team facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the Chiefs held all training camps in at the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

2020 was the first time in 10 years that the team didn't have training camp in St. Joseph.

This season also marks the first time all 32 NFL teams will report to training camp on the same day.

Attendance to most practices will be free but fans must reserve their tickets. They can do so beginning July 7, at 10 a.m.

MWSU will charge a $5 entrance on three separate dates:

  • Friday, July 30
  • Saturday, July 31
  • Sunday, Aug. 8

Training camp will begin on Wednesday, July 28 and conclude on Aug. 18.

More information can be found on the Chiefs training camp website .

