Governor Evers, DHS Announce Enhanced COVID-19 Testing Support for Schools

antigotimes.com
 10 days ago

COVID-19 testing services are now available for the 2021-2022 school year. Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced convenient and free of charge COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-2022 school year. The new program connects schools with testing partners to handle the school’s on-site COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students, and their families. The program is intended to make it easier for K-12 public, private, and independent charter schools to offer testing and help people make more informed decisions about how to manage COVID-19 and keep schools operating safely.

