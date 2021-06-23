Cancel
Return to Cruising: Carnival Announces Sailings for 42 Ships

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Corporation has announced plans to resume cruise operations for eight of its brands in the United States, the Caribbean and Europe. The sailings involve the return of 42 ships by November 30, 2021, representing a little over half of the company’s total global fleet of 91 ships. Guest operations will resume using a “gradual, phased-in approach” and initial cruises will take place with “enhanced health protocols developed in conjunction with government and health authorities, and informed by guidance from the company’s public health, epidemiological and policy experts,” Carnival Corp. said.

