City Hall reopening to Hoboken public by appointment. Hoboken City Hall will be re-opened to the public beginning July 6, 2021. City services will be provided on an appointment basis as of July 6, and space will be available for City staff to meet with residents in the City Hall ground floor conference room. To access municipal services, members of the public will need to make an appointment with the respective department in advance. For a list of departments and contact information, please visit http://www.hobokennj.gov and click the “Departments” tab in the upper right hand corner. The Hoboken Transportation Department will utilize a designated appointment system, with information provided in the following section.