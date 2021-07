Pre-orders for Nintendo's new Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld went live last week, but you can score a Prime Day 2021 deal on the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch that they launched for the 35th anniversary of the franchise if you jump on it quickly. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this new version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.