Alexander Skarsgård to Star in Brandon Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinity Pool'

"Do you think I'll ever be normal again?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled River, not to be confused with the documentary film titled River we also posted a trailer for this week. The film is about a young woman named River Allen, who has been spiraling emotionally out of control after her mother's death. She is haunted by nightmarish imagery and when her friend tries to help her, she discovers she has even more secrets buried within. Where has she been and what's really going on? The indie film stars Mary Cameron Rogers as River, with Alexandra Rose, Rob Marshall, Courtney Gains, and Becki Hayes. "A taut, psychological sci-fi thriller, River is written, directed, produced and shot by Emily Skye," making her feature debut. I wonder if River really has powers or was abducted? Or if it's just a gimmick to tell a derivative story about grief and broken identity. I'll say I dig the poster - seen below.