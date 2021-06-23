'The Pursuit of Love' Trailer Reveals Lily James & Emily Beecham's New Romantic Period Drama Series

"Every Loki has their time." This is the tagline for the new Loki midseason sneak peek trailer that Marvel and Disney+ released on Monday morning, and it does a great job of embodying exactly where the series is after three of its six episodes have aired. The Loki we all know and love is not the only one of his kind, and he's now working alongside Sophia Di Martino's variant, better known as Sylvie. The tale of Loki variants is only just beginning, it seems, and Marvel is teasing a lot more mischief to come over the next three weeks.