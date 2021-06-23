'The Pursuit of Love' Trailer Reveals Lily James & Emily Beecham's New Romantic Period Drama Series
Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for The Pursuit of Love, a new period comedy-drama series revolving around friendship, romance, and the ability to choose for one's self. The series, which is written and directed by actress Emily Mortimer, will premiere all three episodes July 30 on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand with additional territories launching in September.collider.com