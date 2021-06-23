How to Turn Your Calling into Your Career

There’s a lot of hate going around these days, especially when it comes to social media. I’m following a lot of anonymous accounts (or at least I think they are) from people in the radio business. I’m not gonna lie, some of the posts are funny and relatable, some of them call people and companies out by name, and some of them are just downright mean. I also follow a lot of company, station and talent accounts that are not anonymous. And sometimes the things I read just baffle me. It’s hard for me to imagine that any company would allow talent to say things they say sometimes. And don’t get me wrong, I am the first to advocate for “Freedom of Speech and Expression,” and owning your own brands regardless of your company’s desire to control them, but there is a certain “Code of Conduct” you must abide by if you are a public figure. If your posts are full of hate, misogyny, racism, abuse, etc. expect to be vilified, retaliated against, and in certain circumstances, fired from a really good job over something you posted out of ignorance.