Lancaster County, NE

Victim Succumbs to Injuries from Shooting on Dakota Street

 13 days ago

On June 20, 2021, at 6:26 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Dakota Street. When officers arrived, they located 78-year-old Janet Kotopka inside the residence with a gunshot wound to her head. Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported her to a local area hospital in life-threatening condition. Early this morning, Janet succumbed to her injuries and died.

Janet’s family has been notified of her death. We extend our thoughts and condolences to her family and friends, and we ask the public to respect their privacy as they grieve her death.

LPD Investigators interviewed multiple people at the scene, including a family member who called 911 after he heard gunfire and found Janet with a gunshot wound. Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene, recovered evidence, and located the firearm suspected to have been used in this incident.

Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, investigators developed probable cause to believe that 80-year-old John C. Kotopka was responsible for shooting Janet, his wife. Investigators placed Kotopka into custody on June 20, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., and cited and lodged him at the Lancaster County Jail for 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. Since Janet succumbed to her injuries, the charges will be re-evaluated and an autopsy will be scheduled.

This investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Community Policy
Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Succumbs#Crime Stoppers#Lincoln Fire And Rescue#Lpd Investigators#Kotopka
