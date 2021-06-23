Jaguar Details Electric Age Plans, Will Go Upmarket With Just One SUV

When you think of stable, profitable, and adored car brands, Jaguar is nowhere near the top. Despite its best efforts, the brand has been rather confused about what its own purpose is. Fortunately, Thierry Bollore arrived in July last year and immediately saw the need for changes. Build quality has been sub-par, to say the least, and the brand's design future has seemed uncertain. Bollore has been working to address these issues and, in an interview with Autocar, outlined his plans for Jaguar moving forward. Although it's tough to tell how exactly these plans will be implemented, they sound pretty smart.