Harrison Police Officer Elizabeth Y. Delacruz of Jersey City died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, while at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. The mother of one daughter was just 30. Her funeral will be conducted from Holy Cross Church, 16 Church Square, Harrison, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The visitation will take place at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday, June 30, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning after 9 a.m. Her burial will follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta. Funeral services are under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.