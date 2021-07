The Minnesota Vikings had a disappointing 2020 season. It wasn’t all bad, though. Young players emerged as stars. And older players showed they still had it. The Vikings reloaded this offseason and now the team will try to attempt a bounce-back year, with the help of their stars. Pro Football Focus has tabbed three Vikings players in PFF’s top 50 so far. The list has only gone to No. 21 at the time this article was published, so there could still be some more Minnesota players in the top 20 of PFF’s rankings.