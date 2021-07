Minecraft comes out of the screen and onto your shelves as a new LEGO set is on the way. Coming in at 909 pieces, The Modern Treehouse set allows collectors to build a kitchen, library, bedroom, and a study. Capturing that classic Minecraft look, the set features special accessories like bedding, furniture, and even some TNT. There are instructions to follow; this set can be used in an endless amount of ways allowing adult and kid Minecraft fans to let their creativity flow. When fully built, the Treehouse will stand 11" tall and will be a nice set to help expand your Minecraft LEGO world.