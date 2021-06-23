Cancel
LEI Everywhere(TM) Increases Availability of Legal Entity Identifiers With Easier Registration and Lower Cost

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading LEI Issuer Ubisecure launches new solution for Financial Institutions and Service Providers to solve LEI issuance automation for clients. LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Ubisecure, through its automated RapidLEI service, has quickly become the most popular Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) Issuer worldwide, issuing more than 1 in 5 new LEIs every month. Today, the company announces its next LEI innovation with the launch of LEI Everywhere™.

www.dallassun.com
News Break
Economy
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Io-Tahoe Partners with MongoDB to Equip Customers with AI Enabled Digital Workers

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Io-Tahoe embeds MongoDB's document database at the heart of its Enterprise Data RPA platform so that customers can take advantage of its flexibility, scalability, and speed. The partnership will help customers accelerate digital transformation by offering a streamlined 360 view of all enterprise data...
Economydallassun.com

Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax(TM), its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company') announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The BasaMax™ system utilizes the same factory floorspace as conventional pultrusion equipment but offers double the manufacturing capacity and operates significantly faster than any available alternative. Further, the equipment is uniquely optimized for manufacturing products using Basalt fiber.
EconomyLight Reading

Over 60 service providers and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

LOS ANGELES – MEF today announced several milestones for itsMEF 3.0 certifications, fueled by the need for validated services, technologies, and professionals to help enable enterprise digital transformation. More than sixty service providers and technology vendors around the globe now offer MEF 3.0-certified Carrier Ethernet (CE) and SD-WAN solutions. Four...
EconomyCIO

Reinventing your business with data

Building a business that is sustainable for a long period of time isn't easy. It requires reinvention—likely multiple times over. Only 50% of businesses that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are still there today. The introduction of the cloud set off a generation of reinvention, and now, the next wave of reinvention will be driven by data.
Businessdallassun.com

The AIRO Group and Stantec GenerationAV(TM) Form a Strategic Alliance to Advance UAM and UAS Systems in Global Markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The AIRO Group (AIRO), a global end-to-end Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and drone ecosystem company, and Stantec GenerationAV™, the AV consulting arm of global design firm Stantec, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to provide advanced UAS aerial and autonomous platform solutions to the marketplace. AIRO's technical solutions, including AI-driven autonomous vehicle data collection, measurement, sensing, and surveillance will collaborate with the Stantec GenerationAV team and their clients looking for deployment planning and operations experience to advance the feasibility of UAS projects across use cases and environments.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market May Set New Growth Story | T-Systems, Ensono, Zensar Technologies

2020-2025 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, Zensar Technologies, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, T-Systems, NTT Group, Atos, IBM, Wipro, Orange Business Services & Infosys.
Technologyaithority.com

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Healthdallassun.com

SANUWAVE Health Provides Business Update

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has announced that as of July 2, 2021 the company's shares will no longer be traded on the OTCQB due to failure to timely file quarterly financials with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The shares will commence trading on the pink sheets under the symbol SNWV.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economydallassun.com

U.S., Europeans order early Christmas products fearing shipping delays

Anticipating a shortfall in inventories, suppliers to retailers have begun placing orders for Chinese-made goods for the holiday season weeks earlier this year. The pandemic-related closure of the Yantian port in southern China has contributed to global shipping logjams and raised concerns of a holiday "shipageddon" like last year. According...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

DevSecOps Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Qualys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of DevSecOps Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "DevSecOps Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global DevSecOps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the DevSecOps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessdallassun.com

Fastest-Growing FinTech Carrier Nagad Ties up with MetLife

DHAKA, BANGLADESH / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Nagad, a mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office, has joined hands with MetLife insurance for a premium payment channel (related links on MetLife). From now on, the customers of Nagad can easily pay their premiums using the app without...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Backup Restore Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Backup Restore Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Backup Restore Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

WithHealth is Poised to Help Film, Television and Streaming Services as SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Indefinitely

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that it will continue to actively work with productions to ensure that they are meeting current SAG-AFTRA guidelines successfully and with minimal interruption or strain on their talent, crew, employees, and budgets.
Stocksdallassun.com

Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP Listing in Paris and Amsterdam on Euronext

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Iconic Funds' Physical Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: DE000A3GK2N1; Ticker: XBTI) will be listed and begin trading on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam on July 1, 2021. The exchange-traded product ('ETP'), physically backed by Bitcoin, becomes the most cost-efficient way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin on Euronext with a total expense ratio of 0.95%. The ETP is issued by Iconic Funds BTC ETN GmbH, a subsidiary of Iconic Funds GmbH (collectively branded as 'Iconic Funds').