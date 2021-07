KEOSAUQUA — Enjoy an evening on the water at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park July 1. Participants will be able to kayak around the lake during one of two 45-minute sessions. The sessions run from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:17 p.m. and be limited to 12 participants each. Those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.