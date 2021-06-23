Municipal band goes on an adventure

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band is taking the audience on an adventure during its weekly performance Thursday night. The evening will feature Dr. Christine Bergan on vocals performing selections from “West Side Story.” Under the direction of Brenda Hagedon, the band, now in its 157th season, Thursday’s show also includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “A Solar Journey,” “South African Fold Songs,” “Rainbows,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Close Encounters at Loch Ness,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “African Road,” “Manhattan Beach March” and “America, the Beautiful.”