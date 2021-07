Fans of Dr Disrespect are probably well aware of his "Warzone" partner, ZLaner. The Facebook Gaming streamer who cut his teeth playing "Fortnite" has been gaining quite a bit of traction — so much so that he is currently looking to expand his presence through new streaming platforms. As such, one has to wonder what would happen if he were courted by Twitch. After all, Dr Disrespect was mysteriously banned from the popular platform, but it would be a tremendous opportunity for a rising star like ZLaner. Such a scenario may seem like a moral dilemma to some. For ZLaner, however, it was not a difficult decision at all.