Lightning and Habs on the Cusp, Nylander Exempt, Foley’s Final Season, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Pat Foley, Alex Nylander, and more allegations against the organization, it’s been an eventful 18 hours or so for the Chicago Blackhawks, all while the Montreal Canadiens took care of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five and are now one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 1993, the last Stanley Cup won by a Canadian team.

Blackhawks' Pat Foley to conclude broadcasting career next season

The Blackhawks announced Wednesday Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley will call his final season of Hawks hockey during the 2021-22 campaign, the last year of his contract. Foley's 39th season in the booth will include a yearlong celebration with details to follow in the fall. "Listening to the...
So I won’t lie to you, for the first time this postseason, I watched zero minutes of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey last night. But I have a good reason (more down below). • In Game Three of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series between Vegas and Montreal, it took extra time, but the Canadiens were able to come up huge at home in overtime with a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead. I know we’ve gone back and forth on this all postseason, but I think we can call the Canadiens for real. Like, they are for real a Cup contender after taking more wins from the Golden Knights than I, and the majority of people expected.
I would like to just talk about hockey. But that’s not how the world works sometimes. • On Friday morning, we saw the first team-affiliated original reporting on the lawsuits and allegations against the Chicago Blackhawks and former video coach Brad Aldrich. After reports from Dave McKinney and Tony Arnold of WBEZ, and from Rick Westhead of TSN, Katie Strang, Scott Powers, and Mark Lazerus filed a report on the situations surrounding Aldrich and the Blackhawks.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The officiating sucks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. • Shea Weber and Tomas Nosek were given coincidental penalties for pushing and shoving following this play. • No call on Nosek for a clear and dangerous boarding penalty. • No excuse for no call...
Remember when I started off yesterday’s bullets by saying that the Chicago Blackhawks had a pretty interesting 18 hours. Well it didn’t gets any better yesterday. Honestly, I’m not sure how much ya’ll can expect to see or hear from me today. It’s getting really taxing to keep up with this franchise at the moment. Today is the eight-year anniversary of the Blackhawks winning the 2013 Stanley Cup in dramatic fashion, a memory I’ll always cherish, and yet all the energy I can muster up about it is a half-hearted “wooo.” Yeah, this organization’s behind the scenes operation has really gotten me to this point. It sucks.
Be sure to send in your questions for Monday’s Mailbag segment! Use the hashtag #BNHawksMailbag on Twitter or send them to Mario.tirabassi at bleacher nation dot com! Can’t wait to see what you have for me this week. • What a night it was last night for the New York...
Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley says 2021-2022 season will be his last

CHICAGO — Blackhawks fans will only have one more season to hear one of the legendary voices in Chicago sports history call their hockey games over the air. On Wednesday, Pat Foley announced that the 2021-2022 season will be his last in the broadcast booth for the team. It will be his 39th and final season with the team as he completes a Hall of Fame career.
Alex Nylander #92, Chicago Blackhawks Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. Part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ offseason will involve the evaluation of pending free agents. In this episode of Blackhawks Business, we will take a look at Restricted Free Agent (RFA) Forward Alexander Nylander. There is perhaps no player more...
Habs brace for biggest test: Defending champion Lightning

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have finally earned respect during a remarkable playoff run that has them in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years. Next up: the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who host Game 1 on Monday night. Montreal had the worst record of the 16 playoff qualifiers before eliminating Toronto, Winnipeg and Vegas. Forward Artturi Lehkonen is up for the challenge by saying to be the best, the Canadiens have to beat the best. The Lightning eliminated Florida and Carolina before needing a 1-0 win in Game 7 to oust the New York Islanders.
Thanks to his two-goal, three-point game Monday that led the host Tampa Bay Lightning to 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to kick off the Stanley Cup Final, Nikita Kucherov is hitting rare air. Kucherov, who missed the entire regular season after offseason hip surgery, has collected 30 points in...
TAMPA – The Tampa Bay Lightning began their defense of the Stanley Cup championship on Monday night behind defenseman Erik Cernak’s first goal of the playoffs and two goals and an assist from Nikita Kucherov in handing the upstart Montreal Canadiens a 5-1 loss in Game 1 at Amalie Arena on Monday night.
Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Lightning -142; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE:...
The Chicago Blackhawks were not that great in their own end this past season, but against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they were even worse than expected. As we have some time in the offseason let’s go take a look at how the Hawks did against Tampa throughout the entire season.
It was announced on Wednesday that Pat Foley will call the 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks and it will be the last year of his career with the team. It will make the 39th season that Foley was the voice of the Hawks. Pat Foley is a Hall of Famer and has become a legendary announcer in the city of Chicago. He might not be on the level of someone like Harry Carey but it does feel like he’s a tick below with a guy like Hawk Harrelson.
How do the Tampa Bay Lightning beat thee? Let us count the ways. The Lightning can win on the strength of otherworldly offensive stars such as Brayden Point or Nikita Kucherov who make plays that look as if they were drawn up by Merlin the Magician. Coach Jon Cooper’s group...