Lightning and Habs on the Cusp, Nylander Exempt, Foley’s Final Season, and Other Blackhawks Bullets
From Pat Foley, Alex Nylander, and more allegations against the organization, it’s been an eventful 18 hours or so for the Chicago Blackhawks, all while the Montreal Canadiens took care of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five and are now one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 1993, the last Stanley Cup won by a Canadian team.www.bleachernation.com