Lightning and Habs on the Cusp, Nylander Exempt, Foley’s Final Season, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So I won’t lie to you, for the first time this postseason, I watched zero minutes of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey last night. But I have a good reason (more down below). • In Game Three of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series between Vegas and Montreal, it took extra time, but the Canadiens were able to come up huge at home in overtime with a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead. I know we’ve gone back and forth on this all postseason, but I think we can call the Canadiens for real. Like, they are for real a Cup contender after taking more wins from the Golden Knights than I, and the majority of people expected.