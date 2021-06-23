SB Projects President Allison Kaye on Why Scooter Braun Has Felt 'Misunderstood' and Signing 'Superstar' The Kid Laroi

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.