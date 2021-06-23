Ecofin Announces Appointments to Newly Formed Advisory Board

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Reed, Medical Director at DermASAP, will join the ZEN Advisory Board effective immediately. Dr. Reed, a Harvard Medical School trained dermatologist, has 38 years of clinical experience in the state of Massachusetts. Dr. Reed will devote significant time and attention to advancing ZEN's topical therapeutic applications. In addition to his medical practice, he is the co-founder of Early Cell, a company focused on detection of circulating fetal cells in gestational mothers, and Lispiro, which focuses on fibrotic lung disorders. Dr. Reed has also been a Clinical Investigator for numerous pharma companies including Amgen, Astellas, Centocor (J&J) and Abbvie. He currently serves on the board of directors of Red Hill Biopharma - a NASDAQ-listed company - and sits on scientific advisory boards to a number of medical technology companies. Dr. Reed's expertise will lend itself immensely to identifying conditions that can be treated by ZEN's compound, potential modes of application, designing clinical trials, interfacing with contract resource organizations, involving key opinion leaders and facilitating introductions to pharmaceutical companies in the dermatology space.