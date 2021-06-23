Forspoken devs aiming for ‘highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game'

Following the news from earlier today with Final Fantasy 6 ($14.99) and Final Fantasy 5 ($14.99) confirmed to be delisted on Steam to only have the new Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster versions available, Square Enix has put up Steam pages for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 2, Final Fantasy 3, Final Fantasy 4, Final Fantasy 5, and Final Fantasy 6 confirming the prices, features, pre-order bonus on PC, and more including the launch date for the first three games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series begins on July 28 with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3 all available to pre-order on Steam right now while Final Fantasy 4, 5, and 6 will follow later. The new features for some of the games on Steam indicate a rearranged soundtrack, improved interface, autobattle, extras like a music player, gallery, and more. Watch the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster trailer below: