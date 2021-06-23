Forspoken devs aiming for ‘highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game'
Luminous Productions, the developer behind upcoming game Forspoken, has revealed that it has big ambitions for the game, particularly with regards to its visuals. Speaking in a recent video for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology (via GamesRadar), Luminous Production’s studio head and general manager, Takeshi Aramaki says that when it comes to Forspoken, his studio is “aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game.”www.techradar.com