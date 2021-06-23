Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 1229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flash flooding is currently ongoing and more rainfall is entering the city. . Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flooding is ongoing and more rain is entering New Orleans, which will cause issues while driving. Some underpasses could fill with water again. Turn around, don`t drown. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Metairie, Chalmette, Avondale, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman and Meraux. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 248. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
