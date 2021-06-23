Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 12:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible beginning this evening, lasting into the overnight hours tonight. These storms are expected to begin across northeast Minnesota and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness between 7 and 9 PM tonight, lasting until 2 to 4 AM before moving off to the southeast. Gusty and erratic winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, large hail of 1 inch in diameter, and frequent lightning will be possible with severe storms.