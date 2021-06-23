Cancel
Politics

Eanes ISD adopts new mission statement

By Amy Rae Dadamo
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eanes ISD trustees adopted a new districtwide mission statement during a June 22 board meeting. The approval was more than a year in the making, according to trustee Ellen Balthazar, who served on the committee tasked with developing the statement. The goal was to create a statement that better reflects EISD’s comprehensive education, which not only focuses on academic studies but promotes student's social and emotional learning.

Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

#Mission Statement#Isd#Eanes Isd#Eisd#Westlake High School
