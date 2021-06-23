Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

You’ll never believe what phobia Ally Brooke has…

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke has globophobia – the fear of popping balloons. The 27-year-old pop star is terrified of the bang a balloon makes when it is burst, as well as the loud noises made by fireworks and thunderstorms and she finds it bizarre that anyone could enjoy them.

www.kxly.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ally Brooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Harmony#Us Weekly#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Joy Behar leaves fans of The View amused with reaction to Meghan McCain’s departure: ‘She is all of us’

People are expressing their amusement over Joy Behar’s reaction to Meghan McCain’s announcement that she will be exiting as a co-host on The View after four years.On Thursday, McCain, who reportedly still had two years remaining of her contract, announced her imminent departure from the talk-show on-air, where she revealed that it had been a difficult decision.After briefly touching on her reasons for leaving, and expressing her gratitude and appreciation of the show and her co-hosts, the outspoken conservative then told the other hosts and viewers: “And I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to...
MusicHello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's new social media debut leaves fans feeling nostalgic

You can't think of the early aughts and not think fondly of Avril Lavigne, who gave the pop punk, green-haired scene the mainstream oomph it deserved. Now she's tapping back into it with the most 2020s of inventions: TikTok. Avril made her TikTok debut yesterday with a video set to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Thinks ‘Most’ of Her Past Relationships Were ‘Cursed’: They Never ‘Felt Equal’

Moving on from the past. Selena Gomez didn’t hold back when it came to discussing the lessons she learned from her dating life. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” Gomez, 28, recently told Vogue Australia. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Ed Sheeran Posts Apocalyptic 'Bad Habits' Video Tease

He also apologized to his Ginger Nation for dying his hair blonde in the clip. First things first: Ed Sheeran has to apologize to his Ginger Nation for betraying them. "My hair was blonde for 3 days for the shoot. I apologise to all my ginger people, it will never happen again," he wrote in a caption to a 15-second preview of his upcoming "Bad Habits" single that dropped on Monday (June 21).
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Dua Lipa blocked out intense 'pressure' to succeed with second album

Dua Lipa blocked out the intense "pressure" she was facing to create her hit album 'Future Nostalgia'. The 'Levitating' hitmaker has revealed she was being told she "wasn't good enough" and had a huge weight on her shoulders to make a successful second studio album. And instead of crumbling under...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Proof That You Never Know What You’ll Find in Disney World!

Disney World is full of fun experiences you might be very familiar with — the fantastic rides, the delicious food, and more. But, the truth is you just never know what you’ll find in Disney World and that’s largely due to the people who make the true magic in the parks — the Cast Members! The special experiences that Cast Members create in Disney World can be totally unexpected and absolutely fantastic. Today, we spotted some Cast Members making magic in a surprising and TOTALLY adorable way! And it served as an important reminder that you’ve ALWAYS got to be paying attention to the little things when you’re in the parks!
Soccerpower953.com

Hear a snippet of Ed Sheeran's new single "Bad Habits" now

Ed Sheeran's new single "Bad Habits" isn't out officially until June 25, but you can get a preview of it on TikTok right now. Far from being a typical Ed Sheeran acoustic love song, "Bad Habits" features a four-on-the-floor dance beat, as Ed sings that his bad habits lead to "late nights" and "conversations with a stranger I barely know."
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

You'll Never Forget Your First Scuppernong

For two centuries, tobacco was king in the Carolinas. Alongside textiles, it ruled the agricultural industry, but as the production of these items slowly moved overseas or was reduced significantly, growing fields lay bare. New industry rose and the big-little grape that could, did. Scuppernong is a funny word to say, and it comes with a fun and varied history. Every state in the union has a vineyard or a winery, but only six species of grapes are indigenous to North America and the muscadine is one of them. That's where we get scuppernongs.
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

World’s oldest living man, 112, reveals free longevity secret

No man alive today has been on Earth longer than Emilio Flores Márquez. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that, at 112 years and 326 days, the Puerto Rican centenarian is the world’s oldest man. At 118, Kane Tanaka currently holds both the titles of oldest female and oldest person.
MusicVulture

We’d Come Out to Miley Cyrus’s Cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’

It’s Pride Month, which means we are all super gay and there’s nothing you can do about it. And, in further super-gay news, ahead of her Stand by You special — streaming exclusively on Peacock June 25 — none other than Miss Miley Cyrus has released yet another gift for the LGBTQ+ community, in the form of an extravagant performance clip from the concert event: a cover of the one and only Cher’s “Believe,” duh. We’ve long known Cyrus to be the queen of covers — yet this offering is one that, let’s be fair, definitely threw the first brick. The singer was joined on the glitzy stage by a troupe of dancing drag queens, including Drag Race alum and All Stars 6 contestant Kylie Sonique Love. Aside from mastering the legendary chorus with her own pop-rock twist, Miley also prereleased a teaser to Twitter on June 23 covering ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” featuring a cameo by country-pop queen Maren Morris. If these covers don’t scream gay rights, then I’m straight. Watch Miley sing “Believe” above. It’s sickening!
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande Broke Up With Her Ponytail — Again

Post-secret wedding, post-chart topping collaboration with The Weeknd, Ariana Grande is showing off a brand-new haircut, eschewing her signature ponytail for a flippy, shoulder-grazing bob. While Grande is known for her long, high ponytail, fans can rest assured that a few extensions will have their superstar singer back to her trademark look, but for now, it looks like she's embracing a summer chop and a few other very 2021 trends.