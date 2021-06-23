You’ll never believe what phobia Ally Brooke has…

It’s Pride Month, which means we are all super gay and there’s nothing you can do about it. And, in further super-gay news, ahead of her Stand by You special — streaming exclusively on Peacock June 25 — none other than Miss Miley Cyrus has released yet another gift for the LGBTQ+ community, in the form of an extravagant performance clip from the concert event: a cover of the one and only Cher’s “Believe,” duh. We’ve long known Cyrus to be the queen of covers — yet this offering is one that, let’s be fair, definitely threw the first brick. The singer was joined on the glitzy stage by a troupe of dancing drag queens, including Drag Race alum and All Stars 6 contestant Kylie Sonique Love. Aside from mastering the legendary chorus with her own pop-rock twist, Miley also prereleased a teaser to Twitter on June 23 covering ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” featuring a cameo by country-pop queen Maren Morris. If these covers don’t scream gay rights, then I’m straight. Watch Miley sing “Believe” above. It’s sickening!