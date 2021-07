The Matrix turned Keanu Reeves into an iconic action star, but another actress was almost slow-motion kicking alongside him instead of Carrie-Anne Moss. While making the publicity rounds for the action comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Salma Hayek revealed that she was one of four finalists in consideration for the role of Trinity in The Matrix. So why didn’t she get the part? The Desperado star admitted that she simply couldn’t handle the action and was too lazy to land the part.