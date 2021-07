Hannibal will be rocking this weekend, rain or shine, due to the incredible family event called Fiesta Del Sol, here is what you need to know!. Once again we here at Townsquare media are so excited to hear about the return of another event after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. this time it is the return of the Fiesta Del Sol hosted by our friends at the Hannibal Rotary Club!