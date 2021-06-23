Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Scaffata Recipe

recipes.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpice up Italian nights with this easy Scaffata recipe that tosses tender braised peas, zucchini, and romaine leaves in olive oil for a scrumptious dish. In a large, heavy casserole with a tight-fitting lid, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the scallions and onions and cook for about 4 minutes until wilted.

recipes.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vegetables#Salt#Romaine#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas Statelovefromtheoven.com

Texas Sheet Cake Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Texas Sheet Cake is an irresistible chocolate dessert that everyone always raves about! If you’re looking for a deliciously decadent way to end a meal, or a standout treat to take to a get-together, you have found it. This easy cake, filled with incredible chocolate flavor, is sure to become a new favorite!
Recipesrecipes.net

Cod with Artichokes and Chickpeas Recipe

Savor the scrumptious flavors of the sea in this cod with artichokes, mushrooms, and chickpeas recipe for a savory skillet-cooked dish. In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion, artichoke hearts, shiitake caps, carrots, and garlic and cook over moderately high heat for about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned.
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Curried Scotch Egg Recipe

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the yogurt mayo: Mix all the ingredients together in a medium bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the Scotch egg: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium....
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Croutons Recipe

If you've ever thought your meal needed a bit of a crunch, then you've probably eaten croutons at some point. According to Taste Atlas, the origins of these tiny pieces of baked or sautéed bread cubes are a mystery. As recorded in the Oxford Companion to Food (via foodtimeline.org), some people believe they were inspired by longstanding baked goods like Italian biscotti. Others might think croutons are a French creation, as they were described in the 1600s in France as something served as a snack with drinks, and the name resembles the French word for crust: croûte. But both the English and French names for these crispy pieces of seasoned bread — which have become a popular addition to soups and salads — come from the Latin word crusta, meaning shell.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Scotcheroos Recipe

Crunchy rice krispies are topped with a rich and creamy mix of chocolate and peanut butter to make these delectable chocolate scotcheroos. Place corn syrup and sugar into 3-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves and mixture begins to boil. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut...
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Fried Chicken Salad

Fried chicken is a customer favorite from the Greer's deli, and Lucy Greer is showing us how to use it in a delicious "friend chicken" chicken salad. 8 pc. fried chicken, pulled off the bone and chopped, discard skin. 1 rib celery, finely chopped. 2 green onions, finely chopped. 1/2...
Food & DrinksParis Post-Intelligencer

RECIPE ROUNDUP

One 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened assorted fruit, for serving. In blender, purée strawberries until smooth. Set aside. In mixing bowl, whip heavy cream and powdered sugar until fluffy. In separate mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add strawberry purée to cream cheese and mix until combined. Add whipped...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Italian Raspberry Tiramisu Recipe

This Italian raspberry tiramisu is always a great idea, especially as a summer treat. It is a basic tiramisu dessert that is very easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus some time to set. Here is the recipe:. Serving 10-12 Ingredients:. 1 cup raspberry jam,...
RecipesPosted by
The Voice

Recipe of the Week: Smokey Burgers

1/4 pound of bacon (about 5 slices) 1 tablespoon grill seasoning (equal parts ground black pepper, kosher salt, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder) 1 1/4 tablespoons adobo sauce and chipotle chile puree. salt and pepper to taste. 8 slices smoked Gouda. 8 hamburger buns. Directions. 1. Preheat an outdoor...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Simple Lemon Curd Recipe

Sweet and tart, rich and creamy, the basic lemon curd is a smooth, spreadable custard-like filling, which can be used in tarts, cookies, cakes, and more. Place lemon juice and half of sugar in a non-reactive saucepan and bring it to a boil. In a separate bowl whisk eggs for...
Recipes985thesportshub.com

Delicious 4th of July Recipes

4th of July is around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about how you are going to celebrate! Fireworks? Parade? Backyard BBQ? Either way… the food is essential to any good holiday celebration. We put together some of our favorite 4th of July recipes for you. Take a look below and click the links to get started. Enjoy!
Recipesrecipes.net

Summer Blackberry Custards Recipe

These blackberry custards are a creamy summer dessert that has juicy blackberries embedded in its lemon and orange-infused custard. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Spread half a cup of the blackberries in each of twelve 4-ounce gratin dishes. Arrange the gratin dishes on 2 baking sheets. In a...
RecipesEyewitness News

No Bake Recipe of the Week

Kara and Caitlin are making No Bake Peanut Butter Bars. You'll find the recipe here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/23749/no-bake-peanut-butter-bars/
Recipesrecipes.net

Buttermilk Onion Rings Recipe

Air-fried or deep-fried, this onion rings dish is made crispier with the help of buttermilk and fine cornmeal, for a heavenly snack!. In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 1-inch oil to 375 degrees F. Line a large plate or baking sheet with paper towels. In...
Food & Drinksrecipes.net

Tanqueray and Tonic Recipe

Tanqueray and tonic is a classic cocktail that is perfect for summertime drinking. With its top-quality ingredients, you’re sure to have a great drink.
Recipesrecipes.net

Caramel Syrup Recipe

You just need sugar and water to make this caramel syrup at home. The product is a rich and thick liquid that’s great for desserts. Heat sugar and 1 cup water in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and comes to a boil.
Recipesrecipes.net

Cheese-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

These cheese-stuffed burgers are moist and juicy and served with roasted red pepper sauce. You can even make the patties a day ahead!. Heat grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, gently fold together beef, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Form into 8 equal-size mounds. Shape...
Recipesrecipes.net

Cottage Cheese Pie Recipe

This cottage cheese pie is smooth, cheesy, slightly sweet, and comforting to eat! Its luscious cottage cheese filling is baked to golden brown perfection on a buttery pie crust. The nutmeg on top adds an interesting warm earthy taste. It goes well with a side of coffee or tea and this grilled vegetable salad. If you’re craving something creamy and also something new, this recipe is a must-try.
Recipescleancuisine.com

Recipe for Homemade Guacamole

Recipe for Homemade Guacamole – You can expect creamy, Mexican-inspired flavors and the perfect balance of avocados, citrus and cilantro is this recipe for homemade Guacamole. Best Tasting Recipe for Homemade Guacamole. My mom was born in Oklahoma and raised in Northern California surrounded by avocado trees. So, our childhood...
RecipesFood52

How to turn a cake recipe into a cake-cookie recipe?

I basically agree with HalfPint, as whatever we recommend here is entirely empirical and will not have been tested. But i actually love challenges like this, so if you don’t mind risking having to ditch ingredients, I’m willing to take this on. For guidance, I turned to Michael Ruhlman's wonderful book Ratio which, if this is something you like to do, is super helpful in understanding how to build recipes. According to Michael, a quick bread is (by weight) 2 parts flour, 2 parts liquid, 1 part egg and 1 part fat. (In this case, the mashed banana also serves as the liquid.) A cookie is 1 part sugar, 2 parts fat, and 3 parts flour. No liquid. There is also a wonderful book, Bakewise, by Shirley Corriher, that helps explain the science of these ingredients. It seems to me that the big issue with this recipe is going to be how to get everything to hold together. You'll know after it's mixed whether it can be scooped into cookies. To set yourself up for success, use high protein flour (bread flour if you have it). If not, you might have to add another 1/4 cup of four to your dough to make it scoopable. We're also going to let the dough sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to firm up before scooping into cookies. Here goes: